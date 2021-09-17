Home recovery to cover Covid-19 patients up to age 69; 7 in 10 infected will be eligible

SINGAPORE - Seven in 10 of those who are infected with Covid-19 should be eligible for home recovery in the coming week, up from one-third currently.

This care management model for Covid-19 recovery has been the default recovery setting for suitable patients from Aug 30, when the pilot first started. Since then, 32 patients on this care model have been discharged.

From Saturday (Sept 18), this model will be expanded to those aged between 12 and 69, are fully vaccinated and do not have severe comorbidities or illnesses, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday.

Previously, only patients below 50 years old were eligible for home recovery.

Other conditions that apply are that the patients must also be able to self-isolate in a room, preferably with an attached bathroom, and have no household members who are over 80 years old or are in one of the vulnerable groups - such as pregnant women or those with weakened immune response.

Data continues to show that those who are fully vaccinated are less at risk of severe illness, especially those under the age of 70.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday that the new care model allows for more Covid-19 patients to recover within the comfort of their home and preserve hospital capacity for those who truly need medical care, so that appropriate care can continue to be provided for all, even with higher infection numbers.

So far, 597 fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients, including 13 children between five and 11 years old, have successfully started their home recovery journey.

Mr Ong said that in many countries around the world, such as in Europe, home recovery has been the default mode.

Those who tested positive for Covid-19 and are suitable for home recovery can do so immediately, without having to be taken to a hospital or community care facility.

A 10-step guide for home recovery can be found at this website.