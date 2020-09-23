Covid-19 grant extended, but eligibility rules revised

A grant that helps Singaporeans and permanent residents who have lost their jobs or suffered significant income loss due to the pandemic will be extended to the end of this year, but with revised eligibility criteria.

From Oct 1, those applying for the Covid-19 Support Grant (CSG), which provides up to $800 a month for three months, should also not own more than one property.

Those who are unemployed and applying for the CSG must also show job search or training efforts to qualify, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development.