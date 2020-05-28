Covid-19 cases went to sites in Bukit Panjang, Jurong West

Two FairPrice supermarkets in Bukit Panjang and a market and hawker centre in Jurong West have been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients before they were tested.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) added the three spots to the four locations on the list that was first provided on Monday.

This list of locations, where Covid-19 patients have visited for more than 30 minutes, is provided as a precautionary measure to get those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms, MOH has said.

On May 17, an active Covid-19 case was at Jurong West Market and Food Centre at Block 505 Jurong West Street 52 from 9am to 9.30am.

An active case was also at the same location on Monday from 11am to noon.

A community case who was infectious was at the FairPrice supermarket in Hillion Mall on Sunday from 12.30pm to 1pm.

Also on the same day, an active case was at the FairPrice Finest supermarket in Bukit Panjang Plaza from noon to 12.30pm.

Yesterday, there were 533 new coronavirus cases.

Among them were four community cases, comprising three Singaporean women and one work pass holder from China.

Two of the Singaporean cases are asymptomatic and have been linked to the cluster in Jurong Penjuru dormitory, which has reported 1,188 cases to date.

The third Singaporean, a 56-year-old woman, is currently unlinked.

Update on cases

New cases: 533 Imported: 0 In community: 4 (3 Singaporeans/PRs; 1 work pass holder; 0 work permit holder) In dormitories: 529 Active cases: 15,577 In hospitals: 525 (7 in ICU) In community facilities: 15,052 Deaths: 23 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 9 Total discharged: 17,267 Discharged yesterday: 832 TOTAL CASES: 32,876

The work pass holder is a 33-year-old man who had gone to work at 19 Pandan Road, Tuas Terminal Phase 1 and Jurong Port recently.

The remaining 529 cases were migrant workers living in dormitories.

With 832 new cases discharged yesterday, a total of 17,267 patients have fully recovered from the disease, or 53 per cent of the 32,876 Covid-19 patients here.

As of yesterday, 525 remain in hospital, including seven in the intensive care unit, while a total of 15,052 are in community facilities.

After three successive days where no new clusters were announced, a new cluster emerged yesterday at a dormitory at 38 Tuas View Square, which now has five cases.

The average number of new daily community cases has risen in recent days, with the ministry attributing it partly to active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.

This has increased from five cases two weeks ago to six in the past week, while the number of unlinked community cases has also increased from one per day to two in the same period.

Of the new cases, 99 per cent are linked to known clusters, and contact tracing is ongoing for the rest.

Singapore has seen 23 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while nine who tested positive have died of other causes.