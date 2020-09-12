42 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; average number of new daily cases continues to decrease

SINGAPORE - There were 42 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Saturday (Sept 12), taking Singapore's total to 57,357, the Ministry of Health has said.

Forty-one of the cases were asymptomatic.

Of the new cases, 10 were imported ones, and they were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival here. Two are Singaporeans, and five are permanent residents who returned to Singapore from India on Aug 30 and Aug 31.

Another two imported patients are work pass holders who arrived separately from Germany on Aug 30 and Philippines on Aug 29.

The remaining case is a short-term visit pass holder who is the spouse of a Singaporean who arrived from India on Sept 5.

There were four community cases comprising one permanent resident, one work pass holder and two work permit holders, said MOH.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 28 new coronavirus patients announced on Saturday.

Among the 28, 16 were identified as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 12 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as bi-weekly rostered routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

One of the patients staying in dorms is from Avery Lodge Dormitory in Jurong - a cluster which had a total of 68 confirmed cases as of Friday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of two cases to one over the same period.

With 92 cases discharged on Saturday, 56,684 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 54 patients remained in hospital on Saturday, with none in intensive care, while 577 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 28.6 million people. More than 919,000 people have died.