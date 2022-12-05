Covid-19: 878 lives lost in Singapore so far this year

The coronavirus has claimed 878 lives in Singapore so far this year, more than the 828 deaths in the first two years of the pandemic combined, even as a semblance of normalcy returned to life in the Republic with the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Singapore has logged 1.89 million cases so far in 2022 alone – an increase of more than six-fold from the 279,405 infections in 2021, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University based on Ministry of Health (MOH) figures - which experts say is reason enough to remind people not to be complacent.