Covered walkway in Simei damaged after accident

SINGAPORE - A covered walkway was damaged after an accident on Friday morning (July 13).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry carrying a crane near housing block 144 in Simei Street 2 at 11.14am. No injuries were reported.

The lorry driver, a 59-year-old man, was arrested.

In photos uploaded on Facebook group Traffics Accident.SG, parts of the covered walkway can be seen damaged after the accident.

Red tiles from the walkway's roof are seen scattered on the ground, while a blue lorry is in a stationary position near the covered walkway.

The Straits Times has contacted East Coast-Fengshan Town Council, which manages the estate, for more information.

Police investigations are ongoing.