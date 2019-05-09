Courts helps to spread Ramadan joy to the needy

Mr Syed Hassan Ahmad Alkaff, 68, worries about paying his wife's large medical bills, and had not been thinking about buying new furniture and household appliances for Ramadan.

But the taxi driver had help from Courts Singapore, which donated more than $24,000 in furniture and appliances to 22 low-income Muslim elderly beneficiaries of local charity Care Community Services Society (CCSS) living in rental flats in MacPherson.

The society found out what items the beneficiaries needed, and Courts delivered and installed them.

Yesterday, as part of the Courts Charity Home programme, 14 Courts employee volunteers helped deliver smaller products and cleaned the beneficiaries' homes.

Mr Syed's wife, Madam Noraini Mohd Yussof, 64, who has limited mobility because of osteoporosis and a thyroid disorder, was especially happy to receive a new gas cooker, as she can now cook at home. She plans to cook sambal goreng and lontong for Hari Raya.

Courts Singapore country chief executive Ben Tan also visited some of the beneficiaries.

He said: "During festive periods, a lot of people celebrate, but many underprivileged cannot join in. Through this programme, we hope to bring a bit of joy to everyone."

Courts launched the programme during Chinese New Year this year, and plans to help out at Deepavali and Christmas too. It also raised close to $6,000 for CCSS from a staff donation drive, a portion of which will go directly to the beneficiaries.

Yesterday's programme ended with the volunteers hosting the beneficiaries to an evening meal at CCSS' Senior Activity Centre as they ended their daily fast.