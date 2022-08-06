YouTuber jailed for 32 weeks for sexual offences

YouTuber Darryl Ian Koshy, who committed various sexual offences, including offering cash to a boy aged below 18 for sexual services, was jailed for 32 weeks yesterday. Better known as Dee Kosh, the 33-year-old began serving his sentence yesterday.

Koshy had pleaded guilty in May to one charge of offering cash to a minor for sexual services, and to another charge under the Children and Young Persons Act for the attempted sexual exploitation of a young person.

He had also pleaded guilty to a charge under the Films Act for filming himself in 2016 or 2017 engaging in sex acts with a man aged between 23 and 25.

District Judge Jasvender Kaur said yesterday it was an aggravating factor that Koshy sought the sexual services of one of his victims who was 17 after ascertaining his age and despite being told he was underage.

Koshy's social media presence was central to tracking down this victim, the judge added.

Koshy approached the victim on Feb 14, 2017, outside a department store in Orchard Road and posted a picture of the teenager later that month and asked if anyone knew him.

One of the boy's friends told him about the post and asked if he could share his number with Koshy, and the pair communicated via WhatsApp.

"In my view, it is reasonable to infer the accused had a nefarious intent to ensure the evidence of his illicit propositioning of (the victim) would not be discovered when he asked (him) to move the conversation to Snapchat and to delete the WhatsApp chat," said Judge Kaur.

She also said it was relevant to consider that Koshy initially chose to deny all allegations and that legal action was threatened against the victim. This was the subject of one of four charges that were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

Judge Kaur also highlighted a video posted by Koshy in January in which he claimed he had assumed that one of his victims - who was 15 - was three years older and portrayed his offence as an unwitting contravention of the law. "This was a blatant lie," she said.

On Wednesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Ying Min had sought a sentence of five to eight months in jail, saying Koshy's offences were highly premeditated as he had deliberately and persistently sought out minors. The DPP said Koshy had used and capitalised on his status as a radio presenter and influencer to lure his victims.

Koshy's lawyer, Mr Johannes Hadi, had argued for his client to get a sentence of 2½ months in jail, highlighting Koshy's remorse, with low prospects of reoffending.

For offering cash to a youngster below 18 in exchange for sexual services, Koshy could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.

For the attempted sexual exploitation of a young person, he could have been jailed for up to five years, fined up to $10,000, or both.