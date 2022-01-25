YouTuber Dee Kosh, accused of offering cash to boys below 18 for sexual services, expected to plead guilty

SINGAPORE - YouTuber Darryl Ian Koshy, better known as Dee Kosh, who is accused of multiple offences including offering cash to boys below 18 for sexual services, is expected to plead guilty, a district court heard on Tuesday (Jan 25).

The 33-year-old Singaporean's case has been adjourned to March 10.

Koshy was handed seven charges in August last year.

He is accused of three counts of offering cash to boys below 18 for sexual services.

He is also accused of three offences under the Films Act and one under the Children and Young Persons Act.

His alleged offences involved at least four boys aged between 15 and 17.

Koshy is accused of offering $2,000 to a 16-year-old in February 2017 in exchange for allowing him to perform oral sex on the teenager.

According to court documents, between March and June 2018, Koshy allegedly attempted to procure an indecent act from a 15-year-old by asking the latter to perform sexual acts in exchange for an undisclosed sum of money.

The YouTuber is said to have offered $1,000 to a 17-year-old in July that year in exchange for oral sex from the teenager.

In August 2020, Koshy allegedly offered $1,000 to another 17-year-old for a similar act.

Court documents did not state if the alleged victims accepted the offers.

Koshy made a name for himself with parody music videos and won notice for his stand-up comedy.

Accusations against him first made the headlines in 2020. At the time, he had 380,000 followers on his YouTube channel and was known for food reviews on the Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) YouTube channel.