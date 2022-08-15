Youth who raped 16-year-old he met at birthday gathering gets 8 years' jail, caning

SINGAPORE - A 20-year-old youth who raped a drunk 16-year-old girl he met at a birthday gathering was sentenced to eight years' jail and six strokes of the cane on Monday (Aug 15).

Rajama Samuel Doctorian Purba, an Indonesian who was then taking a diploma course at a private school here, pleaded to a charge of raping the victim at his rented apartment in November 2020.

Two other charges, one for molesting the victim and one for possession of obscene films, were taken into consideration.

The High Court heard that Rajama shared the condominium unit with another Indonesian, Mr Anthony Aditya Tedjawisastra, 19, who was also studying at a private school here.

On the afternoon of Nov 6, 2020, the victim was invited by her friend to a gathering at the apartment to celebrate his birthday.

The friend was a course mate of Mr Anthony, who organised the gathering.

She was initially hesitant to attend the gathering as she did not know anyone but eventually decided to go as it was to celebrate her friend's birthday.

At the apartment that night, after some introductions, the victim, her friend, Rajama and Mr Anthony sat in the living room, playing card games and having alcoholic drinks.

After a few rounds of games, the victim became dizzy and wanted to vomit.

Rajama supported her and led her to the toilet in his bedroom, while the other two people remained in the living room.

Once in his room, Rajama locked the door and took the girl to the toilet.

After she was done vomiting, he cleaned up after her and realised that she was unconscious.

Rajama then placed her on his bed, lifted her shirt and bra and groped her. When she did not react, he raped her.

The victim felt the accused raping her but could not resist or move her body as she was intoxicated.

After Rajama stopped, he dressed the victim up, helped her to the toilet, where she vomited again, and left her there.