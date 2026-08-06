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Youth who posted online ‘joke’ about bombing Scoot plane gets probation

Rykes Tan Zhi Kai was ordered to undergo probation for a year after he pleaded guilty to one count of communicating false information about a harmful situation.

SINGAPORE – A 19-year-old youth caused delays to three Scoot flights departing from Changi Airport following an online “joke” he made stating that he was about to bomb one of its planes.

The three flights were each delayed for more than an hour, resulting in a total operational loss of nearly $2,000 for the carrier.

Rykes Tan Zhi Kai, now 20, has since made full restitution to Scoot.

On Aug 6, he was ordered to undergo probation for a year after he pleaded guilty to one count of communicating false information about a harmful situation.

He has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am daily, and perform 90 hours of community service.

His parents were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

Court documents stated that Tan was about to travel to Taiwan on June 7, 2025, and was in a gate hold room at Changi Airport Terminal 1 when he snapped a picture of the Scoot plane he was scheduled to board.

Shortly before midnight, he uploaded the picture onto his private Instagram account, which had 71 followers, with a caption saying he was about to bomb the plane.

Court documents said he had written the caption as a “joke”.

An unnamed friend contacted him via the social media platform about the picture.

Tan replied: “This is (an) automated message. Tan Zhi Kai, Rykes (has) successfully bombed the plane and is unable to contact you from now onwards.”

Tan and three companions left Singapore on the plane at around 1am.

At about the same time, the police received an anonymous tip-off about Tan’s picture. Three other Scoot flights scheduled to travel to China and Greece had to undergo enhanced security screening.

They finally departed Singapore at around 3am on June 8, 2025, the court heard.

Tan was arrested three days later, after he returned from Taiwan.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Xu Sijia had told the court that deterrence was necessary in this case, adding: “Changi Airport is... integral to Singapore’s standing as a leading aviation hub.

“Any actions that impinge upon the safety and security of its operations, and that of the aircraft operating from it, should be met with strong disapprobation by the courts.”

Defence lawyer Chen Yongxin told the court on Aug 6 that his client had no intention to cause alarm and had not committed the offence out of malice.

He also said Tan was remorseful and had a low risk of re-offending.