Youth, now 20, started taking upskirt videos when he was between 12 and 15 years old

SINGAPORE - He started taking upskirt videos when he was between 12 and 15 years old, amassing various clips of unsuspecting women, including his friends, over the years.

He recorded them not only in public places but also at the junior college where he was a student.

Now 20, the youth finally landed in court and on Thursday (July 29), pleaded guilty to two charges of insulting a woman's modesty.

Seven other similar charges will be taken into consideration during his sentencing at a later date.

Court documents state that two of these relate to upskirt videos taken some time between 2013 and 2016, but do not provide details of the offences.

The youth cannot be named, as he had committed some of the offences while he was under 18. This means his identity is protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

His victims also cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their identities.

On Thursday, the youth pleaded guilty to two offences that involved women he knew.

In 2017, he recorded two upskirt videos of his then schoolmate by placing his mobile phone underneath her skirt while she was standing beside him in a classroom.

He targeted a friend in a separate incident between March 2019 and February last year, while he was standing behind her on an escalator.

His deeds were uncovered after his former girlfriend chanced upon an e-mail that contained an upskirt video, which he had sent to himself.

When she accessed his personal online cloud storage months later, she found two upskirt videos he had recorded. She then confronted him about them on two occasions.

In the second confrontation, the youth confessed to her that he had recorded upskirt videos of six victims, of whom four were his friends.

She then informed three of the friends, which included the former schoolmate, who lodged a police report on Feb 5 last year.

On Thursday, District Judge Kessler Soh called for a report assessing the man's suitability for probation.

His case will be heard again on Aug 26.

For each of his offences, the man can be jailed for a year, or fined, or both.