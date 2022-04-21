Youth in case also committed acts of rioting that left 4 injured

A youth linked to the OCBC phishing scams involving about $12.8 million was a secret society member who committed two acts of rioting that left four victims injured, a district court heard yesterday.

Leong Jun Xian, who turned 21 today, was with his fellow gang members at Oriental Plaza mall in New Bridge Road on Nov 20, 2020, when they crossed paths with another group of youths. There were at least nine people in Leong's group and four in the other.

A member of Leong's gang, the Sio Kun Tong secret society of the "18" group, stared at the other group, and an 18-year-old boy looked back. A scuffle soon erupted. Several members of Leong's gang then turned their attention to another 18-year-old boy and rained blows on him.

A member of the building's security staff tried to intervene. Despite the security officer's presence, two members of Leong's gang went on to punch the victim multiple times while he was on the ground.

Police officers on patrol in the vicinity spotted the dispute in front of Oriental Plaza at around 11.40pm and stepped in.

Three people from the victims' group later sought medical treatment. One had a concussion, as well as multiple bruises on his head, arms and back. Two others were found with facial injuries.

As for the other rioting case, the court heard that it took place after the assistant headman of Leong's secret society found out that a man had made remarks which belittled their gang. Leong and several gang members went to the void deck of Block 422 Bedok North Road at around 12.50am on Jan 10 last year to confront the man.

The assistant headman tried to punch the man but missed. The man retaliated by throwing a punch at the attacker's face.

Court documents showed that Leong and his fellow gang members then assaulted the victim. He was also made to kneel and bow multiple times as a form of apology.

The man later lodged a police report. He suffered multiple injuries, including facial wounds, and was given three days of outpatient medical leave.

Court documents did not disclose details of the outcome of the cases involving Leong's fellow gang members.

Shaffiq Alkhatib