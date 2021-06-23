Youth got his 2 half-brothers to perform sex act on him on separate occasions

SINGAPORE - A youth was at his mother's home last year when he instructed one of his two half-brothers, aged eight and 10, to perform a sex act on him. On another occasion, he got the other boy to do it too.

The offender and the two victims have the same mother but different fathers.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in a district court on Wednesday (June 23) to two counts of procuring the commission of an obscene act from a child.

He cannot be named, as there is a gag order to protect the victims' identities.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bryan Wong said the offender went to his mother's home some time in August or September last year and played a video game with the older boy.

The 10-year-old child was about to walk out of a room after losing a game when his half-brother grabbed his hand.

The victim was then told to touch the youth's private parts as he had lost the game. The offender also offered to give the boy $5 to perform the act.

The court heard that the child relented as he felt that the youth looked intimidating.

The boy, who felt "disgusted and scared" after performing the act, declined to take the money when offered.

Instead, he ran towards their mother in the living room and told her about what had happened.

Court documents do not state what took place next but the offender visited his mother's home again on Sept 5 last year.

The eight-year-old boy was inside a room when he was told to touch the youth's genitals.

The DPP said: "Despite refusing at first, (the boy) agreed to do so due to the accused's persistence."

The child left the room soon after and told their mother about the incident.

The victims' father lodged a police report on Sept 16 last year.

On Wednesday, District Judge May Mesenas called for reports to assess the offender's suitability for both probation and reformative training.

Offenders sentenced to reformative training will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

The youth's case has been adjourned to next Wednesday.