Youth gets jail, caning for raping teen at gathering

A 20-year-old youth who raped a drunk 16-year-old girl he met at a birthday gathering was sentenced to eight years' jail and six strokes of the cane yesterday.

Rajama Samuel Doctorian Purba, an Indonesian who was then taking a diploma course at a private school here, pleaded guilty to a charge of raping the victim at his rented apartment in November 2020.

Two other charges, one for molesting the victim and one for possession of obscene films, were taken into consideration.

The High Court heard that Rajama shared the condominium unit with another Indonesian, Mr Anthony Aditya Tedjawisastra, 19, also studying at a private school here.

On the afternoon of Nov 6, 2020, the victim was invited by her friend to a gathering at the apartment to celebrate his birthday. The friend was a course mate of Mr Anthony, who had organised the gathering. She was initially hesitant to attend as she did not know anyone but eventually decided to go as it was to celebrate her friend's birthday.

At the apartment that night, after some introductions, the victim, her friend, Rajama and Mr Anthony sat in the living room playing card games and having alcoholic drinks. After a few rounds of games, the victim became dizzy and wanted to vomit.

Rajama supported her and led her to the toilet in his bedroom, while the other two stayed in the living room. Once in his room, Rajama locked the door and took the girl to the toilet. After she was done vomiting, he cleaned up after her and realised she was unconscious.

Rajama then placed her on his bed, lifted her shirt and bra and groped her. When she did not react, he raped her. The victim felt the accused raping her but could not resist or move her body as she was intoxicated.

Rajama then dressed her and helped her to the toilet, where she vomited again, and left her there.

Later, when Mr Anthony entered the room, he told Rajama off for leaving her on the toilet floor. Rajama then confessed that he had sex with the victim.

The victim left the unit at about 4am, supported by her friend. She made a police report that night.