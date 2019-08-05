Youth arrested after armed robbery at Fernvale Lane shop; makes away with cigarettes, burger

SINGAPORE - An 18-year-old suspect was arrested for an alleged armed robbery on Sunday (Aug 4).

Police said it received a report at 1.30am that a cashier had been robbed at knifepoint, with six packets of cigarettes and a burger packet taken from a shop at Fernvale Lane.

Within four hours, the suspect's identity was established by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division and he was arrested.

He is expected to be charged with armed robbery.

Those convicted can be jailed up to 20 years and get at least 12 strokes of the cane.