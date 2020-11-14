Youth admits having sex with underage girl

A youth who wanted to make the former boyfriend of an underage girl jealous had sex with her twice in one evening in public places.

The 17-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty yesterday to two counts of sexually penetrating the girl, who was 15 years old at the time.

She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

The offender also cannot be named due to amendments to the Children and Young Persons Act, which now covers those below 18 years old.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kor Zhen Hong said the two teenagers met near Kallang Community Club in Boon Keng Road some time before 8pm on Feb 13.

The youth, who knew the girl had a former boyfriend and wanted to make him jealous, then asked her to accompany him to some shops in the neighbourhood. The girl agreed.

The pair later went to the community club, where the girl told the offender that she wanted to use the toilet.

He suggested that she go to the male toilet instead as there was a bidet spray in there.

The girl agreed and they entered the same cubicle, where they had sexual intercourse.

The DPP said: "After a few minutes, the accused and the victim heard the sound of shutters rolling. Thinking that the community club was about to be closed for the day, the accused and victim both got dressed and left the male toilet.

"The accused asked the victim if she wanted to continue having sex with him. The victim agreed."

The pair then went to a nearby block of flats and continued having sex at a staircase landing. They parted ways soon after.

The boy's offences came to light the next day when the girl told her school's discipline master about them.

She was later taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, which found that she did not have any sexually transmitted infections.

Yesterday, the court called for reports to assess the offender's suitability for probation and reformative training.

Offenders sentenced to reformative training will be detained at a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills as well as counselling.

The youth will be sentenced on Nov 20.

