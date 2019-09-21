Youth, 18, among 5 nabbed in CNB blitz

Five suspected drug offenders were arrested and $78,000 worth of drugs seized, including 1kg of heroin, in two operations on Thursday, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

The suspects include an 18-year-old Singaporean found with 345g of cannabis, which CNB noted was enough to feed the addiction of 49 abusers for a week.

He was arrested at a Housing Board void deck near Serangoon North Avenue 1 and is being treated as a suspected drug trafficker.

Officers also found a digital weighing scale in his flat.

Four men were arrested in a second operation. Three of them were linked to heroin, with a 48-year-old Singaporean suspected of being a trafficker.

Officers observed him and a 30-year-old Malaysian meeting at a multistorey carpark near Woodlands Avenue 6. After the former had left the carpark in a van, CNB officers arrested the Malaysian and found $3,000 on him.

Later, officers intercepted the van at the junction of Gambas Avenue and Sembawang Road, where they arrested the Singaporean, as well as another 49-year-old Singaporean in the van.

Officers found 462g of heroin in the vehicle.

They escorted the 49-year-old suspect to his workplace near Yishun Street 81 where he worked as a cleaner.

Inside a room used by the cleaners, they found 563g of heroin, 34g of Ice and two Erimin-5 tablets.

Another 51-year-old Singaporean found with a small amount of Ice and some drug-taking utensils was also arrested in the process.

In total, 1.025kg of heroin was seized, which CNB said could feed the addiction of 488 abusers for a week.

CNB is investigating the drug activities of all the suspects.