Youngest of 4 brothers who sexually abused sister pleads guilty to rape

SINGAPORE – The youngest of four brothers who sexually assaulted their younger sister over four years pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated rape on March 12.

The 18-year-old is the second of the four brothers to plead guilty in the High Court for committing sexual offences against the victim.

He admitted that he sexually assaulted and raped the victim when he was 13 to 16 years old. Another six similar charges will be taken into consideration when he is sentenced.

The victim, who is now 14, also has two younger sisters. She was between eight and 12 years old when she was abused by her brothers from 2018 to February 2022.

The other brothers are now between 20 and 23 years old.

By the time he began abusing her, the two eldest brothers had sexually assaulted the victim on at least one prior occasion.

His case was heard in private, which meant it was out of bounds to the media and the public.

Court documents stated that he claimed to have a “porn addiction” and that he “chose” to sexually assault the victim, instead of his other sisters, because he knew the victim trusted him and would not report him to anyone.

The prosecution is seeking nine to 10 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

The case was adjourned after the judge called for a report to assess if he was suitable for reformative training.

Reformative training is a regime where young offenders are detained at a centre for at least six months and put through rehabilitation programmes.

The family lived in a flat with three bedrooms – the parents took the master bedroom, the brothers occupied another room, while the sisters shared the third.

The parents set ground rules that the brothers were not to go into the girls’ room, unless it was to comb their hair as there was no mirror in the boys’ room.

The reason for the rule was that all three girls were still young, and all four brothers were already mature.