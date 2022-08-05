Young entrepreneur gets jail, caning for sexually assaulting sister's friend

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old entrepreneur, who was found guilty of molesting and sexually assaulting his younger sister's friend at their family flat, was sentenced to a jail term of nine years and 10 months on Friday (Aug 5).

Norvan Tan En Jie was also ordered to be given eight strokes of the cane.

In sentencing, High Court judge Ang Cheng Hock considered as an aggravating factor that the victim was vulnerable as she was intoxicated and unable to physically resist the assaults.

Tan was released on bail of $95,000 after his lawyer, Mr Amarjit Singh, told the court that he will appeal against conviction and sentence.

Tan is the co-founder of food chain Beef Bro, the owner of a retail footwear business, and a partner in a bar and bistro business.

He was convicted last month of two counts of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of outrage of modesty, committed on the woman, then 19 years old, in the early hours of Dec 26, 2016.

The victim and Tan's sister had met friends for drinks on Christmas Day evening that year.

The victim planned to stay over at the Tans' flat, and when the two women got there at about 5.40am, Tan was in his room with two friends.

Tan assaulted the victim while his sister was having a conversation with one of his friends.

The victim testified that while she was vomiting in the toilet, a man kissed her.

The man then took her to a room, placed her on a bed, touched her breast and inserted his fingers into her.

When she ran back to the toilet to vomit once more, the man pulled down her shorts and sodomised her.