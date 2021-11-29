Yoga instructor who allegedly molested five students to be charged in court

SINGAPORE - A yoga instructor who allegedly groped women during classes in 2019 and 2020 is expected to be charged with molestation on Tuesday (Nov 30).

The police said in a statement on Monday that the 32-year-old man is expected to face 10 charges of outrage of modesty.

He is alleged to have molested five women, aged between 24 and 38, while he was teaching them in yoga classes.

The New Paper reported in 2020 that a former student of a yoga studio accused the man of molesting her twice during a class in July that year.

The woman posted about the incidents on social media and said she had made a police report.

The yoga studio, which had two branches at the time, later said the instructor was placed on leave of absence.

The woman claimed that when she complained to a staff member, she was told it was not the first time the man had allegedly touched a student inappropriately.

She confronted the studio's owners with her father the next day, and they promised they would take strict action.

But she said the man continued to conduct classes.

The police said they take a zero-tolerance stance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community.

Those convicted of molestation may be jailed for up to two years and fined and caned.