Yishun teen accused of murdering father remanded another week for psychiatric assessment

SINGAPORE – The 19-year-old accused of murdering his father in Yishun will remain in remand at Changi Prison Complex for psychiatric assessment for another week.

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai allegedly murdered Mr Eddie Seah Wee Teck, 47, on Oct 10, between the fourth and fifth storeys of Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4, where they live.

On Wednesday, District Judge Terence Tay granted the application by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for the extension of Sylesnar Seah’s remand.

The youth appeared in court via video link, clad in a white shirt. He is represented by lawyers Sunil Sudheesan and Joyce Khoo from Quahe Woo and Palmer.

The family lives in a unit on the fifth storey, and Sylesnar Seah is believed to be their youngest child.

The victim and his wife have another son and a daughter.

The police earlier said they received a call for help at 7.05pm on Oct 10 and found the victim lying motionless outside a residential unit.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics and Sylesnar Seah was arrested at the scene.

He was charged in court on Oct 12, and his next court date is Nov 16.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.