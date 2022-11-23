Yishun teen accused of murdering dad out of IMH, can meet lawyers at prison

Mr Eddie Seah Wee Teck was found lying motionless outside a flat on Oct 10, 2022. PHOTOS: EDDIE SEAH WEE TECK/FACEBOOK, DAVID SUN
SINGAPORE - The 19-year-old teenager accused of murdering his father in Yishun has completed his remand for psychiatric assessment and will now be able to meet his lawyers.

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai appeared in court via video link on Wednesday.

The prosecution had asked for a longer adjournment of the case as there were other reports outstanding.

The youth is accused of murdering his father, Mr Eddie Seah Wee Teck, 47, on Oct 10, between the fourth and fifth floors of Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4 where they lived.

Sylesnar Seah’s lawyer, Ms Joyce Khoo, had asked the court if he can now meet his lawyers so they can take his instructions.

District Judge Terence Tay said as his remand at the Institute of Mental Health has ended, he is now entitled to visits unless the prisons are unable to accommodate this.

The case has been adjourned to Jan 31, 2023.

The victim and his wife, who have been married since 1994, were partners in a business that deals in the buying, selling and rental of properties.

They have two sons and a daughter.

On the evening of Oct 10, the police received a call for help and found Mr Eddie Seah lying motionless outside a flat in the block, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

One resident said she saw him with his face and clothes covered with blood before he collapsed on the floor.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.

