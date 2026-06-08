Yishun rubbish chute crash: Driver allegedly under influence of meth

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Sivakandesh was at a carpark in Yishun Street 11 shortly before 6pm on June 6 when he failed to maintain control of the car he was in.

SINGAPORE – The alleged driver of a Mercedes-Benz car that crashed into a rubbish chute in Yishun Street 11 was charged on June 8 with multiple traffic offences, including driving while under the influence of methamphetamine.

Sivakandesh, who goes by only one name, was already disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for all classes of vehicles from July 23, 2024, to June 22, 2026. Court documents did not disclose the reasons for the disqualification.

They stated that the 32-year-old was at a carpark in Yishun Street 11 shortly before 6pm on June 6 when he failed to maintain control of the car he was driving.

It struck two concrete bollards, a parked vehicle and a rubbish chute before coming to a stop. The vehicle’s registration plates were removed after the accident.

Sivakandesh is also accused of leaving the scene of the accident. His case will be mentioned again in court in July.

For driving while under the influence of an intoxicating substance, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $10,000, or both. A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.