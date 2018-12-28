Yishun nuisance neighbour gets 6 months' probation

SINGAPORE - A Yishun resident has been placed on probation after causing such a nuisance to her neighbours that one even installed CCTV cameras and erected a wall to try and repel her bizarre behaviour.

Tan Siew Ngoh would creep up to the floor above her flat in the middle of the night and dump smelly liquids, sanitary pads and balls of toilet paper in the corridor.

The 64-year-old, who lives in a fifth-floor unit at Block 112 Yishun Ring Road, was sentenced to six months' probation on Friday (Dec 28).

She pleaded guilty to eight charges, including causing a public nuisance and committing mischief and theft.

IT consultant Edmund Lee, 28, one of the victims living in the affected sixth-floor units, told The Straits Times last year that his family regularly found "an oil-like substance reeking of urine splashed across their door and along the corridor".

Tan's offences were captured on Mr Lee's CCTV camera, which he had installed in response to Tan's antics, which also affected his next-door neighbour, Madam Yeo Kim Hong, 66.

Mr Lee, who lives with his sister and parents in a four-room corner unit, even erected a metre-high wall with a latched gate to keep Tan away, until the town council asked him to remove it because it was a fire hazard.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Huang Jiahui told the court that Tan committed the acts between March 14 last year and March 4 this year.

They also included throwing "an unknown white item on the floor of the corridor", and also "an unknown yellowish liquid from two separate containers on to the floor of the corridor".

She also stole a pair of slippers from a neighbour and poured liquid on a metal gate that made it rusty and difficult to open.

Tan has not made any compensation to the victims.

District Judge May Mesenas made the decision taking into account that Tan has dementia, and placed her on probation so she could seek help for it.