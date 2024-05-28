Man who held woman hostage at knifepoint in Yishun admits to offences including abduction

SINGAPORE – Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Ariff, who in 2023 held a 60-year-old woman hostage at knifepoint near a coffee shop in Yishun, pleaded guilty to drug consumption, harassment and abduction charges on May 28.

The 43-year-old will be sentenced on June 19.

On Jan 9, 2023, Faizal held a knife to a woman’s neck at Block 108 Yishun Ring Road.

He told the court on May 28 he was then under the influence of methamphetamine or Ice, which a Central Narcotics Bureau urine test had confirmed.

Videos of the incident, posted on Facebook, showed officers from the Singapore Police Force Emergency Response Team (ERT) at the scene.