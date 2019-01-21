Wounded NSF wanted by SAF arrested in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A full-time national serviceman (NSF) who fled from the police while bleeding from his left thigh on Sunday (Jan 20) has been arrested.

The 22-year-old was nabbed along Woodlands Circle on Monday, the police told The Straits Times.

The NSF had fled when police officers conducted checks on him and another man at Block 365 Woodlands Avenue 1 around 6.10am on Sunday.

He had fresh lacerations on his left thigh.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is an NSF who is wanted by the Singapore Armed Forces for being absent without official leave.

At 3.35pm on Sunday, a lookout message was sent to various taxi drivers telling them to keep an eye out for the suspect, who was described as tall, slim and wearing a black shirt with shorts and slippers.

The police are investigating the case.