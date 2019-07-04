Woodlands double murder trial: Accused told doctor he had 'no regrets'

SINGAPORE - Days after he was arrested for murdering his pregnant wife and four-year-old daughter, a former property agent told a hospital psychiatrist that he had "no regrets".

His only regret, said Teo Ghim Heng, was that he had to take the life of his innocent young daughter.

He also insisted that he would die, as a police officer had told him that he would be punished by death for murder.

Teo's account to Dr Ong Pui Sim of Changi General Hospital (CGH) emerged on the third day of his murder trial on Thursday (July 4), when medical notes were read out in court.

The 43-year-old faces two counts of murder for strangling Madam Choong Pei Shan, 39, and the couple's daughter Zi Ning, at their Woodlands flat on Jan 20, 2017.

Teo spent a week in the flat and burned the bodies, before the deaths were discovered on Jan 28, the first day of the Chinese New Year, after Madam Choong's family called the police.

Footage from the body-worn cameras of the arresting officers played in court on the first day of trial had showed Teo claiming that he had swallowed "over 100" Panadol tablets in a bid to take his own life.

On Thursday, Dr Melonie Sriranganathan from CGH took the stand to testify that Teo, who was taken to the hospital on Jan 29 under custody, was treated for a Panadol overdose.

Questioned by Teo's lawyer, Mr Eugene Thuraisingam, she said the results of Teo's liver function tests were consistent with a Panadol overdose, but noted that there could be other factors for the elevated levels, if he had existing liver disease.

Mr Thuraisingam also took Dr Sriranganathan through Dr Ong's handwritten notes dated Jan 31.

According to the notes, Teo spoke to Dr Ong in a calm and monotonous manner and was slightly irritable. He told Dr Ong about his financial difficulties and claimed the family had decided to commit suicide together.

Dr Ong jotted down "depression with homicidal act and persistent suicidal intent" and noted that Teo declined anti-depressant medicine.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dillon Kok told the court that Dr Ong will be called as a witness, on the request of the defence.

The prosecution's psychiatrist, Dr Derrick Yeo, is expected to take the stand when the trial continues on Thursday afternoon.