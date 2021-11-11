Woman arrested for allegedly using family member's TraceTogether token

SINGAPORE - A woman who was supposed to self-isolate while waiting for her polymerase chain reaction test result allegedly used a TraceTogether token belonging to a family member of hers to enter various premises.

The 34-year-old, who was directed to self-isolate and wait for her test result after she had come into contact with a Covid-19 patient, has been arrested for suspected involvement in cheating by personation, the police said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 11).

The police said it received a report on Sept 3 alleging the woman had used her family member's TraceTogether token on three separate occasions to enter different premises on April 30 and May 2.

She will be charged in court on Friday (Nov 12) with cheating by personation.

The offence carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

The police reminded the public to be socially responsible and to take Covid-19 safe management measures seriously.