Woman who tortured Myanmar maid to death admits she tried to get rid of surveillance footage

SINGAPORE - The woman who, together with her daughter, tortured Myanmar maid Piang Ngaih Don to death has admitted that she tried to hide surveillance footage of the abuse.

Prema S. Naraynasamy, 64, pleaded guilty to one charge of instigating her son-in-law, Kevin Chelvam, to cause evidence of the abuse, which was captured by cameras the family installed in the Bishan flat, to disappear.

The court on Thursday heard that she directed him to dismantle the hard disk drive from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) system in their home.

Prema, who appeared in court via video-link wearing a black mask, kept her head down during proceedings.

Chelvam, who is a former police officer, faces multiple charges in relation to the abuse. He is claiming trial, and his case is expected to be heard in July.

Ms Piang Ngaih Don, who weighed 39kg when she started working for the family on May 28, 2015, was a mere 24kg when she died on July 26, 2016.

The 24-year-old, who was also starved, did not recover from injuries sustained from assaults by Prema and her daughter, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 41.

Prema was sentenced to 14 years’ jail in January after she pleaded guilty to 47 charges of voluntarily causing hurt to the maid and one charge of attempting to voluntarily cause hurt.

Prema had originally faced a murder charge, but was later given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the charge.

The court heard that Prema had assaulted the victim herself on many occasions. She also joined Gaiyathiri, a housewife, when her daughter beat the domestic helper.

Gaiyathiri, who has since been divorced from Chelvam, was sentenced on June 22, 2021, to 30 years in prison – the longest jail term meted out here in a maid abuse case.

Footage recorded between June and July 2016 by cameras installed in their three-bedroom flat in Bishan shows Prema kicking and punching the victim and pulling her up from the ground by her hair and shaking her head violently.

Prema also used objects like a bamboo pole and chopping board to hit Ms Piang Ngaih Don.