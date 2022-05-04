Woman who tortured maid to death seeks disclosure of documents; court rejects bid

SINGAPORE - Gaiyathiri Murugayan, who is serving a 30-year jail term for torturing and ultimately killing her domestic worker, on Wednesday (May 4) sought a court order to disclose various documents, making allegations against the Singapore Prison Service (SPS), her former lawyer and the prosecution.

Her bid was dismissed by a three-judge Court of Appeal, which said there was no basis on which it can order the disclosure of the material.

Among other things, Gaiyathiri wanted medical records of herself and her mother, Prema S. Naraynasamy, 63, who has also been charged with abusing the maid from Myanmar and has been in remand since July 2016.

Gaiyathiri alleged that she and her mother have been denied proper medical treatment in prison, but the SPS has stated that both women have been provided appropriate treatment and care.

The 42-year-old also sought incident records kept by SPS in relation to her complaints about being physically and sexually abused by fellow inmates, alleging that her complaints were not properly investigated.

The agency has stated that it has fully investigated the incidents - including two where Gaiyathiri was the aggressor - and appropriately punished the relevant parties.

Gaiyathiri also sought WhatsApp messages allegedly exchanged between her and the victim's family, which she claimed would show that she had been forgiven by them.

In her affidavit, she also made allegations against her former counsel and the prosecution, casting doubt on her admission of guilt.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir said in written submissions: "The entire application reeks of an attempt to fish for evidence with the fanciful hope that some of the evidence could be used in her favour."

The prosecutor argued that Gaiyathiri's application falls far short of the well-established legal threshold for presenting evidence on appeal.

Her application, he said, reinforced the point that she lacks any remorse for committing one of the most heinous instances of abuse and culpable homicide in Singapore's history.

"It is a desperate and audacious (not to mention, belated) attempt to deflect blame to everyone except herself for her present predicament, in the hope that doing so would allow her to escape her just desserts in the form of a sufficiently stiff sentence."

He said it was implausible that the alleged exchange of messages even exists, given that Gaiyathiri was arrested soon after the victim's death and had no access to mobile devices.