Woman who stole milk powder for her kids among clients the Public Defender’s Office represent

(Clockwise from left) Mr Chong Shou En, Mr Ashwin Ganapathy and Ms Victoria Tay are among the public defenders at the Public Defender’s Office, a department under the Ministry of Law.

SINGAPORE – Desperate to feed her hungry children aged two and three, a woman stole tins of milk powder from a supermarket.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was charged with theft in dwelling in 2023 and was facing jail time.

Her case was flagged to Ms Victoria Tay, a public defender at the Public Defender’s Office (PDO), who sought to reduce the charge to simple theft with a fine instead.

She succeeded and the woman was fined $3,500, which she could pay in instalments.

Speaking to The Straits Times in February, Ms Tay, 28, said the woman’s family was struggling financially after her husband, the sole breadwinner, had lost his job unexpectedly.

Ms Tay said: “The couple were sharing a plate of chicken rice for dinner, just to save money for their children.”

When the woman’s case was before the courts, her husband was behind bars for theft, said Ms Tay.

If the woman had been jailed, she would have lost her job as an administrative assistant and her children would not have family to care for them, the lawyer added.

Ms Tay, who is also senior executive of criminal defence at PDO, convinced the prosecution to reduce the charge and persuaded the judge to impose a fine so she could keep her job.

“This case was a poignant reminder that, sometimes, people make poor decisions in their lowest or worst moments. What lawyers can do is to help them take responsibility for their actions while ensuring their punishment is fair, taking into account their personal circumstances,” said Ms Tay.

Lawyer Victoria Tay, a public defender, helped a woman who was charged with theft in dwelling in 2023 and was facing jail time. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

ST was speaking to Ms Tay and two other public defenders from the PDO, which marked its third anniversary in December 2025.

The PDO, a department under the Ministry of Law (MinLaw), covers Singapore citizens and permanent residents up to the 35th income percentile who pass the means and merits tests.

These individuals who are charged with non-capital criminal offences but cannot afford a lawyer can apply for criminal defence aid with the PDO.

Public defenders have represented clients who have been accused of heinous sexual crimes, assault, theft and traffic offences.

A MinLaw spokesman said PDO, which has 22 public defenders, handled more than 580 cases in 2025. This figure was up from more than 500 cases in 2024 and over 400 cases in 2023.

3 cents in bank account

In another case, one of Ms Tay’s clients was charged with careless driving in 2025. The man was driving his company van when he brushed against several vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Unlike the first case, Ms Tay argued for a jail term instead of a fine after her client requested it.

She said: “He was potentially facing a high fine but only had three cents left in his bank account.

“He had already lost his job and could not pay any fine. This case reminded us of the financial situations of some of our clients and what we can do as lawyers to bridge what the law demands with the client’s personal circumstances.”

The man was sentenced to 10 days’ jail.

Public defender and senior assistant director of criminal defence at PDO, Mr Ashwin Ganapathy, 38, said his aim as a public defender is never to seek a lenient sentence for his clients, but always a proportionate one.

Mr Ashwin Ganapathy says his aim as a public defender is never to seek a lenient sentence for his clients, but always a proportionate one. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

In 2024, he represented a man in his 50s charged with assaulting a police officer and faced possible jail time.

Mr Ashwin realised that the man had suffered a stroke at the time, and a medical report showed it had contributed to his outburst.

After the prosecution reduced the charge to one of voluntarily causing hurt, Mr Ashwin argued that his client should be sentenced to a mandatory treatment order (MTO) instead of a jail term.

Offenders given an MTO must undergo treatment to address their conditions in lieu of time behind bars.

Said Mr Ashwin: “I explained to the judge that my client understood the seriousness of his actions and was willing to take part in whatever medical regime the doctors had in place for him.”

The court agreed to imposing an MTO.

Mr Chong Shou En, a public defender and an assistant director of criminal defence at PDO, said that the job, while fulfilling, has its challenges.

PDO’s Mr Chong Shou En says public defenders have to be adaptable in their communication styles with clients to understand the motivations behind their actions. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

“We often have clients who may have struggles with mental health, including those who have schizophrenia or other medical conditions. All of them need to be treated with dignity and respect,” he said.

He said public defenders have to be adaptable in their communication styles with clients to understand the motivations behind their actions.

Added Mr Chong: “It’s good for us to bear in mind that when we deal with cases, even those involving very serious crimes, we must have compassion and understanding for our clients. After all, we are in a position of privilege to have been able to study law and to assist people in this manner.”