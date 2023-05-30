Woman who scalded husband with hot water for wanting divorce sentenced to 8 months’ jail

SINGAPORE - The woman who scalded her husband with hot water because he wanted a divorce had disguised herself with a black dress and niqab – a veil with a small slit for the eyes.

Details of the incident in March were revealed in court after Rahimah Nisva pleaded guilty to assaulting her husband, a 24-year-old Malaysian man.

The 29-year-old Indonesian was sentenced to eight months’ jail on Tuesday.

Mr Muhammad Rahimi Shamir Ahmad Safuan and Rahimah, who lives in Batam, Indonesia, had tied the knot in 2019, but by December 2022, the marriage had soured as he felt she was too possessive.

Two months after she gave birth to their daughter in January 2023, he travelled from Singapore to Batam to meet with Rahimah and her mother.

Mr Rahimi broached the possibility of a divorce at the meeting on March 19, and Rahimah did not display any signs of unhappiness.

He returned to Singapore the next day. But Rahimah was not over it, and made plans to confront her husband.