Woman who pulled helper’s headscarf, assaulted her in Marsiling gets jail, must pay $5k compensation

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SINGAPORE- A woman slapped her domestic helper in August 2024 after the latter mistakenly placed a pack of tofu in a freezer.

Hasnah Hashim, 55, abused the 32-year-old Indonesian victim again three days later after the younger woman pressed a button to close the doors of a lift as her employer was entering it.

Hasnah grabbed the victim by her headscarf, pulled it down with both hands, yanking her hair in the process .

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh said this humiliated the helper as she had worn the garment for religious purposes.

Hasnah, who was also wearing a headscarf as she stood in the dock on June 3, was sentenced to four months’ jail and ordered to pay the victim a compensation of $5,000.

She had pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, and must spend an additional month in jail if she fails to pay the amount.

Three other charges were considered during her sentencing.

Court documents stated the victim had placed a pack of tofu in a freezer at Hasnah’s HDB flat in Marsiling Lane.

Hasnah slapped her on Aug 20, 2024, after the latter admitted to her mistake. Her face was bruised after the attack.

Three days later, both women went to a market and returned home shortly before 7.30am . They waited at the ground floor for the lift.

When it arrived, the helper entered the lift first. She pressed the button to close the lift doors just as Hasnah entered. Hasnah managed to hold the doors open and enter the lift.

Angered by what had happened, Hasnah grabbed the victim by her headscarf and pulled it down.

The victim alerted the police later that day and Hasnah was charged in 2025.

On June 3, the DPP urged the court to sentence her for up to six months’ jail, stressing she had caused physical and psychological harm to the helper.

He also said the case involved a humiliating treatment of the victim who had her religious garment pulled off over a relatively minor incident.

Defence lawyer Abdul Rahman Mohd Hanipah told the court his client was remorseful.

For each count of assault involving a maid, an offender can be jailed for up to six years, fined up to $10,000 or both.