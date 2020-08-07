Woman who misappropriated $21k from mosque donations jailed

SINGAPORE - An officer of Assyakirin Mosque, who was entrusted with cash donations collected from worshippers during Friday prayers, abused the trust placed in her and misappropriated $21,000.

Nurul Jannah Md Latiff then used her ill-gotten gains to repay her home renovation and bank loans.

The 28-year-old Singaporean, who worked at the mosque in Yung An Road in Taman Jurong, was sentenced on Friday (Aug 7) to eight weeks' jail after pleading guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust.

The court heard that Nurul started working at the mosque in June 2014 and was tasked to help low-income families with the administration of their documents to obtain financial assistance.

Between October 2018 and April last year, she started to volunteer to count the cash donations with her colleagues in the administrative office even though it was not part of her job scope.

Nurul then misappropriated the money, taking up to $1,500 each time by concealing the money inside her sleeve before leaving the premises.

Court documents did not state how her offences came to light, but the mosque's executive chairman alerted the police on Nov 18 last year.

She has since made full restitution.

Nurul is now on bail of $15,000 and she has been ordered to surrender herself at the State Courts on Sept 4 to begin serving her sentence.

For criminal breach of trust, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.