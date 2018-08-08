Woman who broke man's nose with aluminium pole jailed 18 months

SINGAPORE - Believing that her cousin had been bullied, Zaishurin Teruna, 27, sought revenge, using an aluminium pole to hit a man in the face, leaving him with a broken nose.

Using the same pole, she also hit a teenager in the ribs, head and knuckles.

On Wednesday (Aug 8), she was sentenced to 18 months' jail, including two months in lieu of caning, after she pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt. Three other counts of similar offences were taken into consideration in the sentencing.

The court heard that Zaishurin perceived that her cousin, Ms Nur Amalina Rozali, 21, had been bullied by Mr Muhammad Azhar Mohd Ali, 25, and Mr Azlan Harun Zainal, 15, into paying for their expenses.

On July 8, 2016, Zaishurin told her boyfriend that she wanted to "whack" Mr Azhar's face with a bottle or a steel bar.

The next day, Ms Amalina told Zaishurin that she had arranged to meet Mr Azhar and Mr Azlan at the void deck of Block 405 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

Zaishurin then followed Ms Amalina to the void deck, together with their respective boyfriends. Zaishurin also brought along an aluminium pole from her home and carried it in her bag.

Ms Amalina and her boyfriend then met up with Mr Azhar and Mr Azlan at the void deck. After Ms Amalina and her boyfriend left, Mr Azhar and Mr Azlan remained there.

At about 8.40pm, Zaishurin and her boyfriend approached Mr Azhar and Mr Azlan. She shouted at them and scolded them for spending her cousin's money, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Lim.

She then punched and slapped Mr Azlan on the cheek. She took out the aluminium pole and hit Mr Azhar in the middle of his face, breaking his spectacles and causing him to bleed.

Zaishurin then used the pole to hit Mr Azlan on the ribs thrice, and then hit his head and knuckles while he covered his head with his hands.

She later disposed of the pole in a dustbin at a nearby block, and told Ms Amalina and their boyfriends that if the police questioned them, they should say they had never met Mr Azhar and Mr Azlan.

Both Mr Azhar and Mr Azlan were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Mr Azhar suffered a broken nose and other injuries to his face, while Mr Azlan had injuries to his head and ribs.

Zaishurin was arrested on July 10, 2016.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Zaishurin could have been jailed up to 10 years and fined.