Woman who fed pigeons and crows in Yishun charged under Wildlife Act

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Tan Chong Hong was on June 10 handed three charges under the Wildlife Act.

SINGAPORE – A woman was charged in court on June 10 over feeding pigeons and crows in Yishun on three occasions.

Tan Chong Hong was handed three charges under the Wildlife Act. She had allegedly fed the birds without written approval from the director-general of the National Parks Board’s (NParks) Wildlife Management division.

According to court documents, Tan fed pigeons in Yishun Street 11 on Nov 28, 2025.

The 74-year-old also allegedly fed pigeons and crows on Dec 24, 2025, at an area beside Yishun Primary School, below MRT tracks.

On March 20, 2026, at around 4.25am, Tan is accused of feeding bread to pigeons at the Yishun Park Connector.

Speaking through an interpreter, she said: “I do not admit to the charges and I would like to write in to explain. How do I do so? I need an e-mail address.”

The judge asked the NParks prosecutor to provide Tan with the relevant e-mail address and adjourned the case to grant her time to make representations.

Tan’s case will be mentioned again on July 8.

Those who intentionally feed wildlife without written approval can be fined up to $5,000.