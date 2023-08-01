Woman who fatally abused her maid said policeman ex-husband hurt the victim

SINGAPORE – A woman who starved and tortured her maid from Myanmar until she died said on Tuesday her former husband had hurt their helper about a month before her death.

Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 43, who had been sentenced to 30 years’ jail in June 2021, was back in court as a prosecution witness against her former husband, suspended police staff sergeant Kevin Chelvam.

Chelvam, 44, is being tried on four charges, including one for voluntarily causing hurt to Ms Piang Ngaih Don, 24. He had allegedly grabbed her hair and lifted her off the ground on June 24, 2016, at about 4pm.

Ms Piang Ngaih Don, a single mother of a three-year-old boy, arrived in Singapore to work for the family in May 2015. It was her first time working in a foreign country.

She died on July 26, 2016, in the couple’s Bishan flat.

Gaiyathiri and Chelvam, who were divorced in 2019 and have two children, sat across each other in the courtroom on the eighth day of his trial.

On Tuesday morning, Chelvam’s lawyer Pratap Kishan had asked Gaiyathiri if she would like to view a closed-circuit television recording of the abuse, as he had questions about it.

She declined, saying it took a lot for her to recover from the trauma.

But as she said she could not recall what had happened when deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Stephanie Koh asked about it again later in the day, the prosecutor played the footage in court.

It showed Chelvam picking Ms Piang Ngaih Don up by her hair and dropping her to the floor in their flat. Gaiyathiri agreed this would have hurt the maid.

In response to a question from Mr Pratap, Gaiyathiri said it was she, and not Chelvam, who would monitor the eating habits and the daily work of the maid.

She said Chelvam’s responsibility as the sole breadwinner of the family was to pay for the family’s expenses.

Gaiyathiri added when she brought Ms Piang Ngaih Don for check-ups at Bishan Grace Clinic, she would do so without informing Chelvam and did not update him on the advice given by the doctor.

She said Chelvam would not notice if the maid had lost weight because of her loose-fitting clothes and the masks she wore due to her sinus issues. Gaiyathiri said she also did not notice the weight loss.