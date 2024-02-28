Woman charged after allegedly misappropriating $5.6m from crypto exchange to buy luxury car, goods

SINGAPORE – A woman who was sued by a crypto exchange over her alleged misappropriation of US$4.2 million (S$5.6 million) worth of crypto has been charged in court.

Singaporean Ho Kai Xin, who was ordered by the High Court in July 2023 in civil proceedings to pay back the stolen sums to ByBit Fintech, had purportedly used the funds to buy a $362,000 Mercedes car and luxury goods.

On Feb 28, the 31-year-old was back in court to face 44 criminal charges over the missing funds.

She is accused of cheating, transferring the proceeds of crime and giving false information to the police.

The case concerns a cryptocurrency called Tether, a “stablecoin” pegged to the United States dollar and commonly referred to as USDT.

Ho was employed by WeChain Fintech, which provided payroll services for crypto exchange ByBit, and handled the spreadsheets that listed the addresses designated by employees of the exchange to receive their pay in cryptocurrency.

She allegedly cheated WeChain’s financial department into believing that eight people were owed USDT by WeChain, and induced the department to transfer cryptocurrency sums to various cryptocurrency wallets.

According to charge sheets, she also deceived WeChain that she was entitled to sign-on bonus and time off-in-lieu, and cheated the company into transferring $117,238 to a UOB bank account.

ByBit discovered the unusual payments in Sept 2022.

Police received a report on Feb 28, 2023 about the missing sums, which were purportedly misappropriated between May and August 2022 into cryptocurrency accounts allegedly belonging to Ho.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the woman through follow-up investigations.

Photos of the seized proceeds of crime show a black Mercedes sedan, a black Louis Vuitton bag, and slippers and sunglasses from the luxury brand.

After she was confronted with the investigation findings, Ho told ByBit that the addresses belonged to her cousin, and that he had asked her to help make the transfers.

She then told police that her supposed cousin, Jason Teo, had amended an excel sheet without her permission. This was allegedly false.

Ho attended court on Feb 28 via video-link from her place of remand. Her lawyer Mr James Gomez asked for bail of between $100,000 and $150,000, saying that she is not a flight risk.