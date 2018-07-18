Woman who beat maid jailed 25 months

After less than five months working for her employer, domestic worker Ei Phyu Tun ran away after "a series of ferocious beatings" by her boss. Chan Mya Aye, 37, had beaten her repeatedly over three months.

Chan, a Singapore permanent resident, was sentenced to two years and one month's jail yesterday, on two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to Ms Ei with weapons. She also admitted to one count of hurting her. Both women are Myanmar nationals.

Ms Ei, 26, first started working for Chan and her family on April 23, 2015. The physical abuse started towards the end of June that year, when Chan slapped the victim across her face.

The court heard that Chan then started to hit Ms Ei using objects including metal poles, a duster and a metal hanger.

After one round of beatings on Sept 21, Ms Ei applied ointment to her wounds. This further enraged Chan, who used a metal pole to beat her, the court heard.

Later that day, Ms Ei fled to a Ministry of Manpower office in Bendemeer Road, where she reported the abuse. The police were then alerted, and she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

She was found to have bruises, swellings and cuts on her face, body, legs and arms. Her left cheek was so swollen that she had trouble opening her mouth.

After Chan pleaded guilty in court last year, another hearing was conducted to assess her mental condition. She was found to have suffered from major depressive disorder.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Ms Ei, who plans to return to Myanmar soon, said she feels sorry for her former employer for having to recount her mistakes in court.