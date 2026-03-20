Woman who allegedly sent messages with slew of vulgarities charged with impersonating police officer

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The 41-year-old is also accused of using vulgarities on a police officer while making a 999 call on Sept 14, 2025.

SINGAPORE – A woman who allegedly pretended she was a police officer in WhatsApp messages filled with vulgarities was charged in court on March 20.

Yeo Yuan Xuan was handed three charges, including two of impersonating police officers.

The 41-year-old is also accused of using vulgarities on a police officer while making a 999 call on Sept 14, 2025.

The police said they were alerted on March 17 to an anonymous post in a Facebook group containing screenshots of a conversation featuring vulgarities and showing Yeo allegedly impersonating a police officer.

According to screengrabs on Facebook, Yeo had allegedly threatened an unknown person, saying: “We will get the doctors to say you are involved in punching and fighting with our police officers even though we know you were being bullied by all of us”.

Another message read: “I insist you must talk to me and all my police colleagues.”

She is said to have impersonated a police officer on two occasions, on Jan 26 and March 16.

Her identity was established and she was arrested on March 19.

On March 20, the prosecution applied for Yeo to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health, which the judge granted.

Her case will be heard again on April 2.

The police said they take a serious view of people who impersonate public servants, including police officers, as such acts undermine public trust and may cause confusion or alarm.

“The police also consider any form of harassment or abusive behaviour towards officers performing their duties to be serious offences. The circulation of unverified information purporting to be from the police on social media further compounds the severity of such acts,” added the police.

Those who impersonate a public servant can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

If convicted of using abusive words on a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined, or both.