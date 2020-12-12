Woman who allegedly breached SHN to buy bubble tea among two charged

A woman who allegedly left her Woodlands Drive residence while serving a stay-home notice to buy bubble tea at Causeway Point on March 23 later tested positive for Covid-19.

Nurul Afiqah Mohammed, 22, was supposed to serve her stay-home notice (SHN) from March 21 to April 4, but is said to have gone out on multiple occasions, exposing her friends and others to the virus.

She tested positive for the co-ronavirus after she was admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on April 12.

Nurul was one of two Singaporeans charged yesterday morning after allegedly breaching their SHN. The other accused is Mohd Noor Salam Mohd Yusof, 40.

In addition, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) accused Nurul of travelling to Punggol Field to assist her friends with wedding preparations on April 2 and 3.

Members of her friend's household were present both times.

She also allegedly visited other public places, such as a Unity pharmacy in Woodlands Drive 44 on March 22, Nanyang Polytechnic on March 23, a FairPrice supermarket in Champions Way on March 29 and an Indian food stall opposite her residence on April 2.

Nurul is facing a total of seven charges under the Infectious Diseases Act. The court heard that she intends to plead guilty. She will be back in court on Jan 22.

About Noor, the ICA said he allegedly visited various locations while serving his stay-home notice between March 26 and April 10.

On March 31, he is said to have taken public transport to visit his mother's residence in Choa Chu Kang and the Choa Chu Kang Neighbourhood Police Centre.

On April 2, he allegedly left his mother's home and visited a Housing Board branch in Choa Chu Kang, and Limbang Kopitiam. He is said to have been in the vicinity of Limbang Shopping Centre in Choa Chu Kang as well.

Noor was charged under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 - Stay Orders) Regulations 2020. He intends to plead guilty and will return to court on Jan 21.

The ICA reminded members of the public to comply with the stay-home notice requirements to safeguard the community's health and safety.

"The case of Nurul, who had tested positive for the virus, and had come into contact with her friends and members of the public during her stay-home notice, shows the very real risk breaching stay-home notice requirements can pose to all of us," the autho-rity added.

Those who fail to comply, including people who tamper with or remove the electronic monitoring device, or both, during the stay-home notice period will be liable to prosecution.

Violators can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for six months, or both.

Foreigners who do so may face further administrative action by ICA or the Ministry of Manpower, and may have their permits and work passes cut short or revoked.

Members of the public can report information about those who fail to comply with stay-home notice requirements to ICA at the website https://go.gov.sg/reportshnbreach or call its hotline on 6812-5555.