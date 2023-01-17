Woman wanted for alleged murder of husband awaiting extradition to US to face charges

SINGAPORE – A woman, who fled the United States after she allegedly instigated her lover to murder her husband and stood by quietly while he was stabbed more than 30 times, is currently awaiting extradition to the US from Singapore to face trial.

Saudi Arabia national Fadaak Sahar Osama A. was arrested in a Singapore hotel in September 2022. A formal extradition request from the US was submitted on Nov 22.

On Dec 21, she was produced before District Judge Chee Min Ping. Evidence was given by the state, represented by the Attorney-General’s Chambers, in support of its request for Fadaak to be committed to prison, pending the Law Minister’s order for her surrender to the US.

Judge Chee ordered her to await the Law Minister’s warrant. Under the Extradition Act, she can apply for a review of the order and will not be surrendered until after 15 days have passed from the date of the judge’s order, unless she waives her right to a review.

The evidence included an autopsy report on the victim Darwin Garcia Franco, mobile phone records including deleted call logs, and photographs of Fadaak and Saif Al Obaidi – who allegedly stabbed her husband – taken on her birthday while Mr Garcia Franco was out of town.

In a written judgment published on Tuesday, Judge Chee found that sufficient evidence has been presented to show a strong case that Fadaak had committed the alleged offences, justifying her extradition.

She is wanted in the US on two charges – one for first degree murder and the other for conspiracy to commit first degree murder against her husband.

Fadaak left the US on a one-way flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with her child three months after the killing in May 2019. Details of how she ended up in Singapore were not mentioned in the judgment.

At the time of the alleged murder, she lived with her husband and their son on the upper floor of a split-level apartment in Kirkland, Washington. The lower floor was occupied by Ms Nelida Zuniga and three children.

According to an affidavit by the lead investigator of the Kirkland Police Department, Fadaak and her alleged accomplice Al Obaidi had a romantic relationship and met from time to time in her personal apartment in Bellevue, Washington.

Investigations showed that on May 17, 2019, Mr Garcia Franco confronted Fadaak about his belief that she was unfaithful.

On May 22, 2019, she began looking for life insurance coverage for her husband.

She was informed by an insurance salesman that the policy premium could be reduced if her husband first obtained a physical examination, but she insisted that she needed insurance immediately.

On May 28, 2019, Fadaak submitted a policy request with a US$250,000 (S$330,500) life benefit, listing her and her child as beneficiaries.

The next day, she was told that her husband could not be insured as he did not have citizenship.