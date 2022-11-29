Woman under investigation for allegedly protesting outside Chinese embassy

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old woman who allegedly staged a protest outside the Embassy of China on Monday is being investigated by the police for taking part in a public assembly without a permit.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday that they were alerted to the incident at about 12.55pm on Monday. The woman, a Singaporean, was directed to stop her protest and complied with the instructions.

The police reminded the public that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act.

They said they have also received queries regarding foreigners living in Singapore who want to advocate for causes relating to issues in China by, for example, displaying posters.

“Foreigners visiting, working or living in Singapore should not import the politics of their countries into Singapore, and are reminded to abide by our laws,” they added.

