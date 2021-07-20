Woman to be charged over alleged operation of unlicensed massage establishment in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - A 53-year-old woman will be charged in court on Wednesday (July 21) over her suspected involvement in operating an unlicensed massage establishment in Ang Mo Kio.

She was found providing massage services allegedly without a valid licence at a unit in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 during an enforcement operation conducted by Ang Mo Kio Police Division on March 8.

She will be charged with carrying on a business of providing such services in a massage establishment without a valid licence under the Massage Establishment Act 2017, the police said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The offence carries a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

The police said they will also take action against landlords who knowingly lease their premises to unlicensed massage establishment operators.

Such landlords are liable for the same penalties as unlicensed massage establishment operators.

Landlords will be notified when their tenant has been charged in court.

The police added: "After the conviction of the tenant, the landlord must require the tenant to hand over possession of the premises within a month."