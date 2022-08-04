Woman, teen to be charged for allegedly sharing SingPass, bank details with scammers

SINGAPORE - A woman, 31, and a 16-year-old boy will be charged on Friday (Aug 5) for their suspected involvement in knowingly disclosing their Singpass and bank account details to scammers who later used the information for money laundering.

The police said in a statement on Thursday (Aug 4) that the two cases were not connected.

In January, the woman responded to an offer on messaging app Telegram which promised cash in exchange for her Singpass details.

She allegedly handed over her Singpass login details and a syndicate was able to register three bank accounts with Citibank, UOB and OCBC in her name.

The bank accounts were subsequently used to launder proceeds of crime amounting to more than $100,000, said the police.

In a separate case in March, the teenager allegedly relinquished his UOB Internet banking login credentials to a 17-year-old youth who then sold it to a scam syndicate.

The UOB bank account was later used to launder proceeds of crime amounting to more than $30,000. Investigations against the 17-year-old individual are ongoing.

For disclosing her Singpass login details the woman will be charged and if convicted, she could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

For allegedly relinquishing his bank account details, the 16-year-old can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of these offences.

"We will not hesitate to take action against individuals who may be involved in scams, and deal with perpetrators in accordance with the law," said a police spokesman.

The police added that to avoid being an accomplice to crime, members of the public should always reject seemingly attractive money-making opportunities promising fast and easy payouts for the use of their Singpass or bank accounts, or allow their personal accounts to be used to receive and transfer money for others.