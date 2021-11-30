Woman taken to hospital after 8-vehicle pile-up along PIE on Sunday

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital after eight vehicles collided in a major pile-up along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Sunday afternoon (Nov 28).

The female passenger, who was in one of the eight vehicles, was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

No other injuries were reported, said the police.

The accident occurred at around 2pm on PIE towards Tuas after the Stevens Road exit.

A video circulating online shows the aftermath of the chain collision, which happened on the rightmost lane of the expressway.