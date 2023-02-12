Woman sues husband and his ex-wife for return of $205k she handed him; man ordered to repay sum

SINGAPORE – A woman had to sue her husband for the return of more than $205,000 she handed him before they tied the knot and while he was married to another woman.

Mr Safie Jantan had asked her for the money to buy his then wife’s share of their flat, and to become sole owner of the unit.

He made the request knowing that Madam Zaiton Adom had come into a large sum of money from the sale of her own flat and a lump sum withdrawal from her Central Provident Fund account.

After he received the money, Mr Safie handed it to Madam Nafsiah Wagiman, who was his wife then, and told her to deposit the funds into her CPF account.

She later used about $126,000 to pay off the Housing Board loan on their flat.

Three years later, in 2018, the couple divorced, ending their 33-year marriage.

The Syariah Court ordered their flat to be sold and awarded 100 per cent of the net proceeds to Madam Nafsiah.

The order did not take Madam Zaiton’s money into account.

This prompted Mr Safie, who did not take active steps during the divorce proceedings to make a case for the sum, to finally act.

Mr Safie and Madam Zaiton, who were married in 2019, tried to get the Syariah Court to change its order, but failed.

In 2020, Madam Zaiton sued both Mr Safie and Madam Nafsiah in the High Court to recover the $205,359.80 that she handed him in 2015.

The three were all HDB employees, and the two women knew each other as colleagues.

A High Court judge declared that Mr Safie was personally liable to pay the sum to Madam Zaiton as restitution for unjust enrichment.

Justice Vinodh Coomaraswamy said in August 2022 that once the money was handed to Mr Safie, he was enriched at Madam Zaiton’s expense; his choice to pass the money to Madam Nafsiah did not negate the enrichment.

The judge said this enrichment was unjust because Mr Safie failed to bring about the intended result for him to become the sole owner of the flat.