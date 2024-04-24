Woman started fire which caused burns to then boyfriend who is now permanently scarred

SINGAPORE - A woman was in her Sembawang rental flat when she started a fire in September 2021, and the flames caused burns to 15 per cent of her then boyfriend’s body.

Mr Premraj Ragoo, then 32, suffered burns including on his back and left buttock. The prosecution said that the Malaysian fell into depression and now has permanent scarring on his arms.

In March after a trial, District Judge Kow Keng Siong convicted Daljeet Kaur Dharam Chand, 35, of one of count of rashly contributing to the risk of causing a fire.

The Singaporean woman was initially expected to be sentenced on April 24, but she did not turn up in court.

Defence lawyer Asoka Markandu told Judge Kow that his pregnant client had called him to say that she was at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The identity of the baby’s father was not disclosed in court and Kaur will be sentenced at a later date.

The prosecution said that Kaur, who started the fire, was a possessive lover and had sought to win Mr Premraj’s devotion through emotional manipulation.

The pair is believed to have split up.

She had lived in the same flat as Mr Premraj, the court heard.

In his submissions filed in February, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jonathan Tan said: “On Sept 6, 2021, the victim resolved to leave the flat and, in all likelihood, his relationship with the accused. She felt consuming anger, frustration and betrayal.

“The accused rashly lit two matchsticks in the flat after pouring thinner on the floor and this caused the fire that resulted in hurt to the victim.”

DPP Tan added: “She offered the victim complete financial provision, an offer that he found too good to refuse. Over time, she normalised unhealthy control and oversight.

“When disputes arose, she threatened to kill herself. The resultant toxic relationship was a ticking time bomb.”

According to court documents, Kaur decided to stage an elaborate stunt by buying thinner and matches when Mr Premraj wanted to leave on Sept 6, 2021.

DPP Tan said that Mr Premraj appeared nonchalant. Enraged, she poured the thinner on the floor, added the prosecutor.