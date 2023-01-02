Woman’s bid to revoke father’s LPA may rank in the year’s ‘top 10 anticlimaxes’: Judge

SINGAPORE – After finding out that her elderly father had appointed her older brother to make decisions on his behalf should he lose his mental capacity, a woman went to court seeking to revoke her father’s Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA).

The 60-year-old woman, who has a bitter relationship with her brother, claimed that her 94-year-old father was mentally unfit when he appointed her 62-year sibling as the donee of his LPA in 2021.

An LPA is a legal document that allows a person aged 21 and above, also known as a donor, to voluntarily appoint a donee or donees to make decisions and act on his behalf if he loses his mental capacity.

The siblings’ 89-year-old mother intervened in the legal dispute.

She not only refuted her daughter’s claims in court, but also said that her daughter was the cause of the disharmony in the home.

In a written judgment dismissing the daughter’s appeal, a High Court judge found no merit in her claim and questioned the point of the proceedings she brought.

“As far as anticlimaxes go, this may rank in the year’s top 10,” said Justice Choo Han Teck in a judgment on Friday.

Justice Choo noted that the daughter was not involved in the family company, was content to leave the management of her father’s legal and financial affairs to her brother, and stood to gain nothing from her parents’ wills.

“What is the point of this appeal notwithstanding the abject absence of any merit in law or fact?” said the judge.

The daughter said all she wanted was to look after her father, but Justice Choo doubted that she was acting out of love.

He noted that she had been living with her father, and could have looked after him if she wanted to do so.

The father is now physically and mentally frail and no longer able to recognise his daughter. He currently lives with his wife, son and two domestic workers.

He was a businessman who had a trading company that he named after his son and daughter – a reminder that there was once a happy family, added Justice Choo.

The son was granted 50,000 shares in the company, and the daughter 30,000 shares. She transferred her shares to her brother at one point.

The son later took over the management of the company and was made managing director in 2019.